Report: James Harden will report for training camp on time

Despite speculation regarding his whereabouts and his unhappiness with the Houston Rockets, James Harden appears set to arrive in camp on time.

According to Adam Spolane of SportsRadio 610, Harden returned to Houston on Friday and expects to appear at the Rockets’ first day of training camp on Sunday as expected.

The Harden rumor mill had been churning ever since the Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to Washington on Dec. 2. It kicked into overdrive when it was reported that Harden was not present for individual workouts, and was not even in town even though he was technically supposed to be.

Harden is reportedly eager to leave Houston. Every little thing that happens relating to him is going to be cause for speculation. For now, he’s apparently not prepared to rock the boat that much.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0