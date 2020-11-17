Report: James Harden focused on trade to Nets

James Harden appears to have a clear destination in mind as he seems to leave the Houston Rockets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Harden is focused on finding a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Wojnarowski added that Harden has been in Los Angeles working out with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who would be his teammates if such a trade came to pass.

“Because James Harden is under contract in Houston, there’s not a great deal of leverage to force your way out,” Wojnarowski said. “But his focus is on getting to the Brooklyn Nets. He’s spent time in recent weeks out in L.A. working out with Kevin Durant, with Kyrie Irving. That’s his intention.”

The reveal that Harden has been working out with Durant and Irving is an important one. It certainly implies that the three of them have discussed the idea, and that both Durant and Irving are on board.

There’s another team that Harden is said to be interested in. That said, the Nets are clearly getting the most buzz. The hard part will be engineering the deal. As noted, Harden has little leverage, and the Rockets are unlikely to see much urgency in making a move.