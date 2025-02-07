Report reveals strange tipping point between Jimmy Butler, Pat Riley

The relationship between Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat president Pat Riley seemed to quickly sour in the weeks before Butler was traded, and there was reportedly a strange tipping point between the two in a meeting last month.

James Jackson, Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic published a story on Friday detailing what led to the ugly divorce between Butler and the Heat. Butler and Riley met on Jan. 7 in an attempt to clear the air. The meeting took place days after Butler was suspended by the Heat for the first time.

Riley became emotional during the meeting as he tried to connect with Butler, according to The Athletic. Riley, who lost his father when he was 25, expressed to Butler that he felt sympathetic for what Butler must have gone through last season, when the six-time All-Star’s father died.

The rare show of vulnerability from Riley did not resonate with Butler. Instead, Butler reportedly found Riley’s behavior to be “unhinged and disturbing” and left the meeting more certain than ever that he wanted the Heat to trade him. Riley was not pleased with how the meeting went, either, and became motivated to trade Butler at that point.

The Heat announced on Jan. 3 that Butler was suspended seven games for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.” Butler was then suspended two more times after he supposedly pulled some disruptive stunts.

Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors this week as part of a massive five-team deal. The Heat have since made it clear that there is no love lost between the two sides.

It remains to be seen whether Butler will be happy with the Warriors. After all, the 35-year-old used similar antics to force a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018-19 season.

Riley is not the first person to clash with Butler, and he may not be the last.