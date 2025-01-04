Heat announce punishment for Jimmy Butler after his trade request

The Miami Heat did not respond warmly to Jimmy Butler’s request for a trade.

Reports emerged Thursday that Butler had formally requested for the Heat to trade him. On Friday, the team released a statement that it was suspending Butler for the next seven games. The Heat also confirmed that they “will listen” to trade offers for the six-time All-Star.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks,” the statement read.

“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

The announcement comes just over a week after team president Pat Riley declared that the Heat did not intend to trade Butler. The 35-year-old forward had been vocal about his frustration with the Heat over the past few weeks.

The suspension will cost Butler $346,543 per game, which totals about $2.35 million in lost wages.

Butler can become an unrestricted free agent after the season by declining his $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign. Butler’s relationship with the Heat seems to have become irreparable as both sides now appear prepared to move on.