Report: Knicks have considered trades for 2 star players

The New York Knicks had a surprisingly strong campaign a year ago, providing some excitement with a playoff appearance. Some within the front office clearly want to capitalize on that momentum by trading for a star.

The Knicks have internally considered a possible trade for Philadelphia 76ers outcast Ben Simmons, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. However, terms have never been discussed directly with the 76ers, and there is skepticism that the Knicks could formulate an offer strong enough to get a deal done.

The Knicks have eyed other stars as well. Fischer adds that a faction of the Knicks’ front office wanted to launch a pursuit of Damian Lillard during the offseason, and that interest may still linger.

So far this season, the Knicks have yet to replicate last year’s success. They are 18-20 and would not even occupy a play-in position if the season ended today. There are questions over whether the team’s star has it in him to be a vocal leader. The situation seems ripe for a trade, but it may be hard for the Knicks to produce the necessary assets to make it happen.

