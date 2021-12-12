Do Knicks have locker room leadership problem?

The New York Knicks are having a difficult time following up last season’s playoff berth, and their biggest problem may not have anything to do with what actually takes place on the court.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Sunday on the dynamic within the Knicks’ locker room, quoting a source who believes that leadership has become a problem for them. Berman adds that Julius Randle and Derrick Rose, two of the team’s biggest stars, are not natural-born leaders and are instead self-admittedly quiet types.

The report also states that Randle specifically can occasionally be a loner in the locker room and is often moody with the media.

The Knicks are now 12-15 on the year. That is not terrible but has them ranked just 12th in a surprisingly competitive Eastern Conference.

Leadership duties usually fall on the leading scorer, which would be Randle here, or the most respected veteran player, which would be Rose here. Both of those guys can definitely be vocal at times. But it is starting to seem like a problem that neither is apparently up to the task of truly leading the Knicks.

Photo: Nov 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports