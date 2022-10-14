 Skip to main content
Report: Lakers likely to pursue 1 course of action with Russell Westbrook

October 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Nov 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the preseason trying to make things work with Russell Westbrook, but a new report suggests that may have been a temporary effort.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Lakers paused efforts to trade Westbrook to open training camp, but were likely to begin trying to re-engage teams with the regular season looming.

“The Lakers, at some point here, will start engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades,” Wojnarowski said. “They paused it, essentially, at the start of training camp.”

In other words, Westbrook’s future with the Lakers is far from secure. Throughout preseason, the team has given off the appearance of trying to make things work with the veteran guard. That has not quelled rumors of discontent that have, admittedly, sometimes been overexaggerated.

Westbrook is coming off a very difficult season that saw him average 18.5 points per game while shooting below 30 percent from three-point range. He appeared to be a poor fit with the Lakers, but his $47 million salary for this season will make a trade very difficult.

Los Angeles LakersRussell Westbrook
