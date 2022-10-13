 Skip to main content
Viral clip of Russell Westbrook supposedly being bad teammate is misleading

October 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook did not look nearly as bad as one viral video this week made him appear.

A clip made the rounds of Westbrook seemingly ignoring his Los Angeles Lakers’ teammates huddle prior to Wednesday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The video showed Westbrook going off to the side by the bench while the rest of the team was gathered by the basket.

Take a look.

However, that cut of the video was seriously misleading. In fact, Westbrook was actually participating actively in the huddle with his teammates before running off to the side (when the first video began).

Here is the full clip with context.

Others also noted that Westbrook has been running off to the side during pregame huddles since at least his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The former MVP Westbrook is entering his second season with the Lakers after an offseason where everyone and their dog knows that the team tried (and failed) to trade him. While there are some more legitimate signs that Westbrook may be unhappy in L.A., the general public should probably be wary of jumping to conclusions about the embattled Westbrook without the proper context.

