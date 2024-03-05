Report reveals potential timeline for Russell Westbrook injury return

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Russell Westbrook for a while, but there is some reason for optimism with his reported recovery timeline.

Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Clippers are hopeful that he will be able to return before the start of the playoffs in April.

ESPN Sources: Clippers guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand on Monday and the hope is that he will return before the start of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/2cGISST9ZO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2024

That is relatively good news for the Clippers, who had to fear worse news when the veteran guard suffered the injury in Saturday’s game. It suggests that Westbrook could still miss upwards of a month, but that the team is optimistic about a relatively straightforward recovery.

Westbrook has adapted nicely to a bench role this season for the Clippers. He is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 22.6 minutes per game this season.