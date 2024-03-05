 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 4, 2024

Report reveals potential timeline for Russell Westbrook injury return

March 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Russell Westbrook playing for the Clippers

Mar 3, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks on during halftime against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Russell Westbrook for a while, but there is some reason for optimism with his reported recovery timeline.

Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Clippers are hopeful that he will be able to return before the start of the playoffs in April.

That is relatively good news for the Clippers, who had to fear worse news when the veteran guard suffered the injury in Saturday’s game. It suggests that Westbrook could still miss upwards of a month, but that the team is optimistic about a relatively straightforward recovery.

Westbrook has adapted nicely to a bench role this season for the Clippers. He is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 22.6 minutes per game this season.

Article Tags

Los Angeles ClippersRussell Westbrook
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus