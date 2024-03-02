 Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook suffers unfortunate injury in Clippers’ game

March 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Russell Westbrook looks at his hand

Things had been clicking for the Los Angeles Clippers lately, but now they have an injury to deal with.

Russell Westbrook exited the team’s game against the Washington Wizards at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday night due to a hand injury. The Clippers announced that Westbrook had suffered a fractured hand that would knock him out for the game.

The injury occurred when Westbrook was reaching for a steal in the second quarter.

Westbrook had 6 points and an assist in 10 minutes before suffering the injury.

For the season, the veteran guard is averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. He had played in every one of the team’s games this season.

The Clippers entered Friday 37-20 which had them 4th in the West. They were 1-3 in their first four games after the All-Star break.

Russell Westbrook
