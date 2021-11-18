Report offers surprising timeline on potential Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons said during the offseason that he will never play for the Philadelphia 76ers again, and there has been no indication that his stance has changed. Common sense might tell you that he will be traded sooner rather than later, but president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has insisted he is in no rush.

Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote in his column on Thursday that the 76ers have a list of about 30 players for whom they would trade Simmons. The list includes superstar players like Damian Lillard, James Harden and Bradley Beal. The Sixers reportedly believe internally that several of the players on the list could become available in the next year or two. If waiting a full year or longer will give them a better chance to acquire one of them, they are willing to do that.

“This is like a multi-year thing,” one 76ers source told Amick.

It’s important to note that the info came from a team source. There is likely some posturing at play, as the Sixers still want rival teams to believe they are not desperate to trade Simmons. They may not be desperate, but it seems like a given that they would love to unload the disgruntled star point guard.

Simmons has been away from the 76ers while he deals with what he has called mental health issues. His agent blasted the team recently for supposedly exacerbating the issues. Simmons has been working out with a local Philly college team, which led to a radio host ripping him.

Photo: Dec 27, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports