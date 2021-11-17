Radio host rips Ben Simmons for practicing with college team

Ben Simmons has been staying away from the Philadelphia 76ers while he deals with what he says are mental health issues, but he has still managed to work on his game. Rather than practicing with his team, Simmons has been spotted working out with a college program. One local radio host seems outraged by that.

Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP reported on Tuesday that Simmons continues to work out at St Joseph’s University in Philly. In addition to using the school’s facilities, he has also practiced with Hawks players at times. Eskin sarcastically suggested that practicing with college players must help Simmons address his mental illness.

I’m told Ben Simmons continues to workout/practice at St Joseph’s University. At times w Hawks team. So tell me why he can’t practice and play w #Sixers? Would love explanation from Benamin and his agent @RichPaul4. I assume playing with college players cures his mental illness. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) November 16, 2021

Obviously, Simmons still wants a trade. No one except him knows if he’s telling the truth about his mental health issues, but he has made it clear that he does not want to play for the 76ers anymore.

Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, recently accused the Sixers of “targeting” his client and trying to force him into playing despite his mental health issues. Paul says the approach has made Simmons’ mental health problems worse.

Simmons has ultimately followed the team’s guidance on a key issue after initially refusing to. However, there have been rumors that the Sixers believe Simmons is simply taking advantage of loopholes in order to avoid being fined.