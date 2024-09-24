Reporters wasted no time grilling Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics held a Media Day on Tuesday, and reporters wasted no time grilling Jaylen Brown.

The first thing the Celtics veteran was asked about was his omission from the Olympics team. Brown laughed at how the media didn’t even let him ease into things and that they asked him the tough question to start.

Jaylen Brown’s first question is about getting snubbed at the Olympics. “Damn, question No. 1?” pic.twitter.com/3nuZn9008X — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 24, 2024

Brown’s response prompted all sorts of laughter, and also made him grin.

“Welcome back!” someone could be heard saying with humor.

Brown’s omission from the Olympic team was a hot topic. In July, the reigning NBA champion shared his theory that his snub from the team was Nike-driven. USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill even responded to the theory.

Brown has been an All-Star for consecutive seasons and in three of the last four years. Not too many players with those credentials get left off the Olympics team, but he was.

Even his Celtics teammate, Jayson Tatum, didn’t see a ton of playing time in the Summer Games.