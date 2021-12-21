Retired NBA great makes hilarious offer to Nuggets amid protocol absences

One notable NBA name is ready to don his superhero cape and answer the Denver Nuggets’ distress call.

Retired Nuggets great Alex English made a funny offer to the team this week amid the leaguewide player absences due to health and safety protocols.

“I need to come out of retirement with all these players in Health and Safety protocols!” he wrote on Twitter. “@nuggets let me know if you need me.”

The Basketball Hall of Famer English is one of the greatest Nuggets ever. He made eight All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams in Denver. English also won a scoring title and posted over 25,000 points in his NBA career.

We have already heard some hilarious stories about old-timers trying to get back in the league with all the open roster spots right now. Though he is now 67, English could probably still drop 20 points for the Nuggets in his sleep.

Photo: Jan 13, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; American retired basketball player Alex English at the free throw line before the start of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports