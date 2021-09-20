Rich Paul, Adele appear to confirm relationship on Instagram

One of the most unexpected celebrity couples of the year now appears to be Instagram official.

Grammy-winning singer Adele posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account this weekend, including a selfie with Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, her rumored boyfriend. The two had attended the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is one of Paul’s clients.

The couple definitely seemed to have a lot of fun at the wedding, especially Adele, who was getting down to some Latin beats on the dance floor.

Rumors first started swirling when Adele attended an NBA Finals game in Phoenix over the summer sitting courtside with Paul and LeBron James. Now the two have taken another important step in their relationship by apparently going official with it on social media.