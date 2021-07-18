Rich Paul, Adele are reportedly dating

If you saw Adele at Game 5 of the NBA Finals and were a bit confused as to why, now we seem to know.

The British singer was spotted sitting courtside with LeBron James and James’ agent, Rich Paul, at Saturday night’s game.

Yes, that is Rich Paul sitting next to Adele pic.twitter.com/RKL77GAOGv — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 18, 2021

In a postgame edition of ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” podcast, Brian Windhorst casually dropped that Adele and Paul are dating, and the game was their first public appearance together.

That reveal certainly caught everyone by surprise. There had been no rumors or information linking the two, and even those who saw them at the game probably wouldn’t have immediately thought the two were a couple. Windhorst would probably know, though: he’s been covering James since he was a high school star at St. Vincent-St. Mary and has longstanding ties to Paul and the rest of LeBron’s inner circle.

Paul is an NBA superagent whose client list also includes Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, John Wall, and Ben Simmons, among others. He’s started to expand his reach beyond the NBA as well.

Adele, a 15-time Grammy winner, filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in 2019.