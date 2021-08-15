Richard Jefferson defends Cavs’ decision to shut down Evan Mobley for summer

In a decision that surprised many, the Cleveland Cavaliers are shutting down their star rookie for the rest of the summer. One former Cavs player can understand their logic however.

Cavs center Evan Mobley, who went No. 3 overall in this year’s draft, will reportedly be held out for the remainder of Summer League play. Some questioned why the team was not trying to get Mobley as many reps as possible. Jefferson came to the Cavs’ defense on Sunday, tweeting his support for their plan.

“No top 5 player was made a hero in Summer League,” he posted. “Get a sample size of things needed to work on then get back to work and get ready for season. Love the plan.

Mobley, 20, did get in three games of Summer League action, averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per contest. He is also expected to potentially start for the Cavs alongside Jarrett Allen next season.

As for Jefferson, he is now an analyst for the Brooklyn Nets. But he won a title as a member of the Cavs in 2016 and has always been ride-or-die for the team, despite his love-hate relationship with them at times.