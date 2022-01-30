Rick Carlisle cries during Mavericks’ moving video tribute

Rick Carlisle on Saturday returned to face the Mavericks for the first time since resigning from his job as Dallas’ head coach last year. The Mavericks played him a video tribute, and he was extremely moved by it.

Here is the video tribute that was played before the Mavericks’ 132-105 win over Carlisle’s Indiana Pacers. At the end of the video, you can see how emotional Carlisle became.

Carlisle said after the game that he wasn’t expecting such a wonderful tribute.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on his very teary reaction to this pre-game video: "I wasn't expecting THAT. … It was a wonderful gesture." He said the only feeling he remembers like it was the Mavericks' banner-raising ceremony after the club's 2011 championship. https://t.co/j44udnnKtu — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 30, 2022

Carlisle, 62, coached the Mavs for 13 seasons from 2008-2021. He led them to their only championship in franchise history.

Carlisle is now in his second stint as head coach of the Pacers, though his first season isn’t going great. At least he knows how much love the Mavs still have for him.