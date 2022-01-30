 Skip to main content
Rick Carlisle cries during Mavericks’ moving video tribute

January 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

Rick Carlisle waves

Rick Carlisle on Saturday returned to face the Mavericks for the first time since resigning from his job as Dallas’ head coach last year. The Mavericks played him a video tribute, and he was extremely moved by it.

Here is the video tribute that was played before the Mavericks’ 132-105 win over Carlisle’s Indiana Pacers. At the end of the video, you can see how emotional Carlisle became.

Carlisle said after the game that he wasn’t expecting such a wonderful tribute.

Carlisle, 62, coached the Mavs for 13 seasons from 2008-2021. He led them to their only championship in franchise history.

Carlisle is now in his second stint as head coach of the Pacers, though his first season isn’t going great. At least he knows how much love the Mavs still have for him.

