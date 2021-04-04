Rick Carlisle cracks funny joke after Boban Marjanovic’s big game

Boban Marjanovic had one of his best games of the season in a win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, and that did not go unnoticed by Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle. Neither do Boban’s endorsement opportunities.

Carlisle was asked about Marjanovic’s 15-point, 12-rebound performance, and he said Boban was a “presence” for the Mavs all night. He also took a lighthearted swipe at Marjanovic for starring in commercials.

“Boban’s got a lot going on. He’s got to fit us into his commercial making schedule,” Carlisle said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Boban is one of the funniest players in the NBA. Carlisle was likely referring to the recent Goldfish commercial he starred in with Tobias Harris, which you can see below:

It makes sense that Marjanovic is a hot commodity for endorsement deals. We know how funny he is from his awesome Lurch impression, among other things. Carlisle must enjoy having him in the locker room.

