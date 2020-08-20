Video: Boban Marjanovic does Lurch ‘you rang’ impression to TNT’s delight

Boban Marjanovic is recognized as one of the funniest, friendliest, and most likable people in the NBA. On Wednesday night, he endeared himself to even more people with his Lurch impression on TNT’s postgame show.

Marjanovic was invited to be a guest on the show after his Dallas Mavericks’ 127-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. He got along well with the hosts, and he even obliged when Shaq asked him to say “you rang.”

Lurch was a servant to the Addams family and was portrayed on the popular TV show “The Addams Family” by Ted Cassidy, who made “you rang” a catchphrase. Lurch is 6-foot-9 and shares some resemblance to the 7-foot-4 Mavericks center.

Playing in the bubble has given Marjanovic to reunite with one of his former teammates and to become even more popular. He’s also pretty valuable on the court and had 13 points and 9 rebounds in the Mavericks’ win.