Rick Carlisle says NBA will use crowd noise, virtual fans in Orlando

There will be no fans watching the restarted NBA action in Orlando, but according to one head coach, the league has some substitutes.

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that there will be virtual fans, digital boards, and “home team sounds” during Orlando bubble games.

Rick Carlisle says there’s going to be virtual fans, digital boards, and “home team sounds” (?) during games in Orlando. — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) July 15, 2020

While we’ve heard that the NBA is looking at ways to spruce up the environment, this is the first we’ve heard about these specifics.

Other leagues have used virtual boards, including MLS. They have placed large video boards next to the field and displayed fans watching from home on them in an effort to enhance the experience for both players and spectators.

It sounds like games won’t be silent if Carlisle is right. It’s not the only way the NBA is using technology to make the bubble games look and sound very different than usual to those watching at home.