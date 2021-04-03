 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, April 2, 2021

This is why Rick Carlisle is not coaching the Mavericks on Friday

April 2, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was surprisingly missing from the sideline for Friday’s game against the New York Knicks, but there’s a good reason for the absence.

Carlisle unexpectedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, he told reporters. The Mavericks coach stated that it could possibly be a false positive, as he has been fully vaccinated since January.

Carlisle was not cleared ahead of the game, and assistant coach Jamahl Mosley took charge of the Mavericks in Carlisle’s place.

Mosley is regarded as a promising up-and-coming coach, and he actually interviewed with the team he’ll be coaching against during the offseason. It could be a good opportunity for him to spotlight himself and show what he can do.

