This is why Rick Carlisle is not coaching the Mavericks on Friday

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle was surprisingly missing from the sideline for Friday’s game against the New York Knicks, but there’s a good reason for the absence.

Carlisle unexpectedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, he told reporters. The Mavericks coach stated that it could possibly be a false positive, as he has been fully vaccinated since January.

Rick Carlisle just announced he had an unexpected positive test for COVID. He said he's been fully vaccinated since January & is hopeful it is a false positive. He has been re-tested & is currently at the team hotel. If he is unable to be at the game, Jamahl Mosely will be coach — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) April 2, 2021

Carlisle was not cleared ahead of the game, and assistant coach Jamahl Mosley took charge of the Mavericks in Carlisle’s place.

Mosley is regarded as a promising up-and-coming coach, and he actually interviewed with the team he’ll be coaching against during the offseason. It could be a good opportunity for him to spotlight himself and show what he can do.