Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley to interview for Knicks head coaching job

The New York Knicks appear to be leaving no stone unturned in their search for a new head coach.

In addition to some well-known candidates, the Knicks are also set to interview a number of potential head coaches with little to no experience. One of them is Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley has permission to interview for the New York Knicks coaching job, sources tell ESPN. In his sixth season with Rick Carlisle, Mosley has emerged as a head coaching candidate in league. He interviewed for Cavaliers job last year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2020

Mosley is in his sixth season as an assistant under Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to that, and Wojnarowski noted that Mosley interviewed for the Cavs head coaching job last year.

The Knicks are also planning to interview longtime Gregg Popovich assistant Will Hardy. While there has been a lot of talk about new president Leon Rose wanting to hire a big name as the team’s next head coach, New York is at least expressing interest in other candidates without head coaching experience.