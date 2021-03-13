Ricky Rubio concerned Wolves may squander Anthony Edwards’ development?

Anthony Edwards is slowly starting to live up his billing as a No. 1 overall pick, and one of his teammates wants to make sure he develops properly.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio spoke Friday on his rookie teammate and seemed to express concern about how the team’s situation could ultimately impact Edwards.

“I’ve said it from Day One: I think we have a gem here,” said Rubio, per team writer Dane Moore. “We have something. He’s going to be really good in this league. But there’s been a lot of good players who didn’t make it because they get lost in the situation they were in at the beginning. I’m trying to help him to really get where he can be without getting lost in everything that’s going on.”

It is hard not to interpret Rubio’s comments here as a dig at the team. He has already taken multiple shots this season at Minnesota’s culture. That includes when Rubio recently voiced skepticism at their long-term plans.

Rubio was himself drafted by Minnesota at No. 5 overall in 2009. He is also now in his seventh season with the team spanning two separate stints. Thus, Rubio knows the Wolves like very few others do.

The team has endured a lot of turmoil this year, including an NBA-worst 8-29 record and a head coaching change on top of that. It remains to be seen if Edwards, who is up to 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season, will have what he needs to thrive in Minnesota for the long run.