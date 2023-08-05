Ricky Rubio announces decision to pause his basketball career

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio announced Saturday that he is stepping away from basketball for the foreseeable future.

Rubio, who was set to play for Spain in the FIBA World Cup this summer, announced that he was pausing his career to address his mental health.

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the [Spanish national] team to understand my decision,” Rubio said, via Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “Today #family makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right.”

Rubio had been expected to be among the leaders of the Spanish team that is seeking to defend its world title in the Philippines, but will be absent from the World Cup. This also raises serious doubts that he will be with the Cavaliers for the start of the NBA season.

The 32-year-old Rubio was limited to 33 games last season as he recovered from a torn ACL. He has suggested that he may be about ready to return to Spain after spending over a decade in the NBA.