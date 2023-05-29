Ricky Rubio makes big admission about his future

Ricky Rubio has two seasons remaining on his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the veteran point guard is already thinking about returning to his roots.

Rubio discussed his playing future during a recent appearance on the “La Sotana” podcast. He admitted he has begun thinking about going back to Europe.

“I am starting to consider my return,” Rubio said, via a translation provided by Eurohoops.net. “Going home. To Barcelona. Close to home.”

Rubio said last year that he plans to move back to Spain when his son begins school. His son was 2 at the time and Rubio placed the timeline for a return to his native country at around four years. That would align fairly closely with when his Cavs contract expires, which is after the 2024-25 season.

By that point, Rubio will be well into his mid-30s. He returned to the court back in January after missing more than a year due to a torn ACL, so it is possible there will not be much interest in him from NBA teams in a few years, anyway.

Rubio began his professional playing career in Spain. He played for FC Barcelona for two seasons after the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted him in 2009. It seems like he is destined to return at some point.