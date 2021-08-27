Robert Horry got death threats from Spurs fans for perceived Tim Duncan diss

Some San Antonio Spurs fans apparently took their love for Tim Duncan way too far.

Retired NBA champion and former Spur Robert Horry appeared this week on the “Road Trippin'” podcast. Horry revealed that he got death threats from Spurs fans for some comments that he made a few years ago that Hakeem Olajuwon was far better than Duncan in his opinion.

“People were up in arms, it was crazy,” he said. “I was getting death threats. The crazy part is my wife and I had to do an appearance in San Antonio at this event, and everybody was looking at me like this — [crosses arms with blank expression].”

Horry, who was teammates with both players, said in 2017 that he thought Olajuwon was “20 times better” than Duncan. You can read Horry’s full comments here.

Now 51 years old, Horry was a Spur for five seasons and won two NBA championships with them, including an all-time clutch performance in the 2005 Finals. But Duncan is the greatest and most beloved Spurs player of all-time, while Olajuwon’s Houston Rockets are the enemy in San Antonio.

Still, the death threats to Horry are obviously way overboard and bring to mind another over-the-top stunt that Spurs fans once pulled.