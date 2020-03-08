Rockets booed by home crowd during disastrous loss to Magic

After some encouraging early returns on their small-ball experiment, the wheels may be quickly falling off for the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets got steamrolled in the first half on Sunday by the lowly Orlando Magic and ended the disaster half down by 25 points, thanks in part to three technical fouls in the span of the final minute of the second quarter. As a result, the team heard boos from their home fans at the Toyota Center, per Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle.

Not that the Rockets are falling apart or anything, but three technical fouls in the final minute of the half. (Green, Covington, D'Antoni.) Rockets padding Augustin's stats. Magic by 25. Boos in Toyota Center. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 9, 2020

While the Houston fans may have been partly booing the officials for calling the technical fouls, it’s hard to imagine that they were pleased with the 71-46 deficit at the break, especially at the hands of the 28-35 Magic.

Orlando wound up winning by the slightly less lopsided final of 126-106. But with the Rockets now losers of their last four straight games, it is safe to say that they have been stinking up the place lately in more ways than one.