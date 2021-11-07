Rockets center throws shade at Nikola Jokic after game

The reigning NBA MVP had an opponent talking wild after Saturday’s game.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets in a tight 95-94 affair. Rockets center Christian Wood was asked after the game about the difficulties of matching up with Jokic and responded with some shade.

“Wasn’t difficult,” said Wood, per Rockets writer Jackson Gatlin. “I think it could have been better if I was more involved in the offense.”

Jokic finished with a stout line of 28 points and 14 rebounds, including the game-winning block as time expired. Wood had 12 points and 17 rebounds, but shot just 4-for-11 from the field. He was also third on the Rockets in field goal attempts behind Kevin Porter Jr. and Daniel Theis.

As a low-post werewolf with god-tier passing ability and a sweet-like-candy jump shot to boot, Jokic is one of the toughest covers in the NBA today. He even has a long history of barbecuing the league’s best defenders. But Wood clearly does not think that Jokic is all that, despite taking a fat L from him on Saturday.

Photo: Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports