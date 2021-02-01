Rudy Gobert gets meme treatment after being torched by Nikola Jokic

Rudy Gobert is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, but he looked like anything but one during Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Gobert and the Utah Jazz fell to to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets by the final of 128-117. Jokic absolutely lit up Gobert, his matchup at the center position, for 47 points, including 22 in just the first quarter alone. Jokic also added 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Meanwhile, Gobert finished with only 12 points and eight rebounds.

Gobert promptly heard it from the fans on Twitter, who hit him with the meme treatment for his inability to hang with Jokic.

There is generally no shame in being humbled by Jokic, who is widely seen as the game’s best center, especially offensively. But Gobert is seen as the game’s best defensive center, so the fans were probably expecting a much more competitive matchup.

The Jazz had won 11 straight games before Sunday and are still the second-best team in the West at 15-5. That probably means that Gobert is not too torn up about his poor showing against Jokic. However, one of Gobert’s biggest haters will definitely have a field day with this one.