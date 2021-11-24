Rockets coach Stephen Silas in danger of being fired?

After Luke Walton became the first head coach to get fired this NBA season, the dominoes may be starting to fall around the rest of the league too.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that the Houston Rockets are weighing the future of coach Stephen Silas. The Rockets are now 1-16 on the year, and Fischer adds that Silas’ coaching performance has been criticized around the NBA, particularly his “disorganized and undisciplined” offense. Rockets assistant coach John Lucas may be the likely interim choice if Silas is ultimately dismissed, the report notes.

The Rockets were expected to be bad this season, and the fact that they are rebuilding is all but blatantly obvious. Just look at the way that the team has been handling one productive veteran player. But in the Silas era, they have been not just bad but horrific. The Rockets are now a comical 18-71 (.202) in Silas’ two seasons and are on an active 15-game losing streak, making them the worst team in the league.

In fairness to Silas, he inherited a difficult situation. He signed on as coach of the Rockets late last year only to have the rug pulled out from under him when James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and GM Daryl Morey all skipped town within days or weeks of Silas’ hiring. But the NBA is an unsympathetic business, meaning that Silas’ job may be in danger, even if he seems to be well-liked around the league.

Photo: Dec 12, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas yells to his team during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Silas takes over for head coach Rick Carlisle (not pictured) who was ejected in the third quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports