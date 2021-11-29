Rockets to entertain trade offers for their leading scorer?

Put on your M1 helmets because the Houston Rockets could be going all-in on the tank.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Monday that there is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood will receive significant trade interest and that the Rockets wil entertain offers for him. O’Connor notes that one of the reasons Wood signed in Houston was to play with James Harden, who is no longer with the team.

Wood, who is still only 26, is the Rockets’ leading scorer (16.4 points per game) and rebounder (11.3 boards per game) this season. He is in the second year of a three-year, $41 million contract.

The 3-16 Rockets are very much in a rebuild phase, and it might not make sense for them to sell off a talented player who is still young enough to fit their timeline. But if Houston does decide to do so, we know of at least one contending team who previously had interest in the versatile big man Wood.

Photo: Feb 12, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) works out prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports