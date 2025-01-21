Report: Rockets targeting former Ime Udoka-Celtics player on trade market

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka may be getting a chance to run back 2022.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported Tuesday that the Rockets have “strong interest” in trading for Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (with “multiple” talks already having occurred between the two teams). Siegel adds that Williams has “always been fond” of Udoka’s coaching methods and would welcome a reunion with him.

Udoka was previously in charge of the Boston Celtics (during the 2021-22 season) and relied on Williams as his starting center that season as Boston went on to make the Finals. With the Feb. 6 trade deadline looming, the 14-28 Blazers might now be looking to shed Williams, who is in the third year of a four-year, $48 million contract.

The 27-year-old Williams is virtually a part-time player at this point because of how often he is injured. But he is still a former All-Defensive Teamer who can impact a game in a variety of ways with his 7-foot-6 wingspan. Williams would also make for a superb fit off the bench in Houston behind Alperen Sengun as another tenacious defender who can club opponents over the head (as the likes of Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason have already been doing).

Siegel also notes though that the Rockets may have to part ways with a talented youngster like Cam Whitmore in order to land Williams (rather than just centering a package around Jock Landale, Jae’Sean Tate, and draft picks). But that could be a price worth paying for a 28-14 Houston team that badly needs more bodies in the frontcourt right now.