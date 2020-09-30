Rockets to interview Stephen Silas, Wes Unseld Jr. for head coach job

The Houston Rockets let Mike D’Antoni go and are now looking for a new head coach. The team has begun its search and has a few names in mind.

The Rockets have received permission to interview Stephen Silas and Wes Unseld Jr. for the job, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

Silas is the son of longtime NBA coach Paul Silas. Houston actually liked Stephen as a candidate in 2016 before they hired D’Antoni. Silas was an assistant with Charlotte from 2010-2018. He has been with the Dallas Mavericks since 2018.

Unseld Jr. is the son of Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Sr. He has been a coach with the Denver Nuggets’ organization since 2015. Unseld Jr. previously interviewed or the Cavaliers’ job but did not get it.

The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference the last several years, but they often were unable to get past the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. They fell short in the conference finals twice. The team lost in the conference semifinals to the Lakers this year.