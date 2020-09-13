Report: Rockets players were yelling in locker room after Game 4

The Houston Rockets had some yelling going on in their postgame locker room after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 on Thursday, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday that there was “audible shouting” in the team’s locker room after a 110-100 loss to the Lakers to fall behind 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinals series. He says there was talk about players bringing better body language and effort.

Some might take such a report to think there is fighting and dysfunction among the team, but that should not be the takeaway.

The loss put the Rockets on the brink of elimination. Airing frustration and vowing to play better and harder in the next game is a natural reaction.

If the Rockets lose to the Lakers in the series, it would mark their third time being eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals in the last four seasons. Two of those series losses came at the hands of the dominant Golden State Warriors.