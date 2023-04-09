 Skip to main content
Rockets make decision on head coach Stephen Silas’ future

April 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Stephen Silas looking on

Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas looks on against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets will be searching for a new head coach this offseason.

The Rockets are planning to decline the fourth-year option on Stephen Silas’ contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Houston headed into its regular-season finale on Sunday with a 21-60 record. That is actually an improvement on Silas’ first two seasons at the helm, when the Rockets won 17 games and 20 games, respectively.

There were some questions this season about whether Silas was getting through to Houston’s young core of players, which may have factored into the team’s decision to let him go.

The Rockets already have some potential replacements in mind, according to Wojnarowski. Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is among them.

The Rockets have over $60 million to spend this summer and are reportedly aiming to make “significant strides” toward becoming a playoff contender.

