Report: 1 Western Conference head coach expected to be let go after season

At least one NBA head coach appears to be entering his final days in his current job.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that Houston Rockets are not expected to bring back head coach Stephen Silas, whose contract expires after this season. Fischer mentions former Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks and Detroit Pistons assistant coach Rex Kalamian as potential replacements for Silas in Houston.

Silas, 49, is now wrapping up his third season coaching the Rockets, and his time in charge has gone just about as horrifically as possible. Houston is a hapless 20-60 this year … which is actually their best winning percentage during Silas’ tenure (they were 17-55 in 2020-21 and 20-62 in 2021-22). Recent reports also painted an unflattering picture of Silas’ ability to get through to his young team.

Fischer adds that the Rockets, who will be armed with over $60 million this summer, have an organizational goal of taking “significant strides” to playoff contention next season. That may indeed require demolishing their culture of losing under Silas and going with a fresh voice (either one of the above-mentioned coaches or perhaps another well-known option).