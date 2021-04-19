Rockets say Sterling Brown assaulted, suffered facial lacerations

The Houston Rockets on Monday issued a statement regarding the condition of Sterling Brown, whom they say was assaulted on Sunday night.

The Rockets say Brown suffered facial lacerations in the assault. They say Brown had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants.

This is the Rockets’ full team statement on Sterling Brown, who was scheduled to miss Houston’s game in Miami tonight because of a knee injury: pic.twitter.com/QQmtYzLu7a — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 19, 2021

Brown is not playing in the team’s game at Miami on Monday night due to a knee injury.

The 26-year-old is in his first season with the Rockets after signing there as a free agent. He spent the three previous seasons with the Bucks. Last year, Brown reached a settlement with the city of Milwaukee over a case involving him and the police.

Brown is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on 44.8 percent shooting this season.