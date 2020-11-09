Bucks’ Sterling Brown reaches settlement in civil rights lawsuit against police

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee over his arrest more than two years ago, and the two sides have reached a settlement.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brown and the city of Milwaukee have reached a $750,000 settlement after Brown accused members of the Milwaukee Police Department of racial profiling and excessive force. The former second-round pick stated in the lawsuit that he was being given a citation for double-parking when he was unlawfully arrested and had a Taser used on him because he is African-American.

In addition to the financial settlement, the city of Milwaukee admitted there was a constitutional violation in the incident and committed to making changes to the Milwaukee Police Department’s operating procedures. A little over a year ago, the city offered Brown a $400,000 settlement that did not include an admission of liability.

The initial incident occurred in January 2018. Brown was arrested on a possible misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, but police never referred the case to prosecutors. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett described the actions of the officers as “disturbing,” and some who viewed the footage of the arrest said Brown did nothing to provoke police.

Brown averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this year in his third season with the Bucks.