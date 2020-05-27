Rockets teammate says James Harden has lost 20 pounds during break

An image of a considerably slimmed-down James Harden made the rounds on the Internet last week, and now one of his teammates is putting a figure on it.

In an Instagram Live broadcast this week, Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers commented on the bearded superstar’s recent weight loss.

“Y’all can call it what you want but ‘beefy’ Harden was averaging 36 [points per game] so I don’t even know what skinny Harden is gonna do,” said Rivers, per Space City Scoop. “He definitely lost a cool 20 pounds.”

Harden, who had been listed this season at 220 pounds, looked incredibly trim in the recent viral photo, and is said to be doing a number of intensive workouts during the current hiatus.

Though quick and athletic in his own regard, the former MVP is more known for his craftiness and ability to shift gears, so it will be interesting to see how the weight loss impacts his game. For the Rockets, who were sixth in the West when play was suspended, a more slender Harden can only be a positive.