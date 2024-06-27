 Skip to main content
Rockets trade for former 1st-round pick

June 27, 2024
by Darryn Albert
The logo of the Houston Rockets

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail of the Houston Rockets logo on the side of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shorts as he plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets continue to pile up assets.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Thursday that the Rockets have acquired young forward AJ Griffin in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. Houston will be sending back the No. 44 overall pick in this year’s draft to Atlanta.

Griffin, who is still only 20, was the No. 16 overall draft pick just two years ago in 2022. But he was buried on the depth chart in Atlanta, averaging 2.4 points in 8.6 minutes per game this past season.

A 6-foot-6 small forward, Griffin might not have much more of a chance of cracking the rotation in Houston as the Rockets already have Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason at the position. But the Rockets are at least getting another tangible talent to potentially parlay into one of their big offseason chases.

