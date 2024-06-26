Stephen A. Smith drops big report about Kevin Durant situation

The Phoenix Suns may claim to want to keep their current trio of star players together, but one prominent member of the NBA media says the team has had enough of Kevin Durant.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” Wednesday that the Suns want to trade Durant. Smith, who often shares rumors and information he has heard through the grapevine, made sure to specify that he was reporting the info, not just passing it along.

Smith also said Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka wants to trade for Durant but that the front office is not sold on the idea.

“I am reporting here. Pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying — they want out of Kevin Durant right now,” Smith said. “That’s number one. Also, Houston doesn’t want Kevin Durant. Ime Udoka may want him, but organizationally they know that they are not there yet, so their plans are more long-range. And they would prefer a Devin Booker, who they know it’s a slim chance they’ll get, but that would be their preference.”

.@stephenasmith reports that the Suns "want out of Kevin Durant right now." "Pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying. They want out of Kevin Durant right now. … Houston doesn't want Kevin Durant, Ime Udoka may want him. … Their plans are more long-range." pic.twitter.com/JpuJDdNWPj — First Take (@FirstTake) June 26, 2024

The latest Durant rumblings surfaced on Tuesday, when Houston completed a big trade with the Brooklyn Nets that involved nothing but draft picks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets made the deal in order to position themselves to acquire Durant.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia said earlier this offseason that the team will bring back its starting five despite the Suns getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Though, an owner would not just come out and admit that his team was looking to deal a star player even if that were the case.

Phoenix was even said to be interested in adding another star player at one point.

If the Suns do make Durant available, there will probably be plenty of interest. The 35-year-old averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season. While health will always be a concern with Durant, he is still playing at an elite level.