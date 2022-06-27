Rockets make unusual addition to their practice facility

Daryl Morey no longer works for the Houston Rockets, but his ghost still appears to roam their halls.

Rockets writer Jackson Gatlin shared an image this weekend of an unusual change that the team has made to their practice facility — adding a four-point line to the court. Take a look.

#Rockets have added a 4-point line to their practice court. pic.twitter.com/9OrQsvD7Cc — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) June 24, 2022

The concept of a four-point line has been casually kicked around in the NBA discourse over the last several years. One prominent basketball figure even expressed support for the league to officially add one. But we have not really seen what a four-point line prototype would actually look like … until now.

Houston does have some very good shooters from longer distance. Namely, veteran guard Eric Gordon shot a scorching 40 percent on threes from 25-29 feet this past season (per NBA.com). But the Rockets may want to hold their horses a bit since Gordon might not even be on the team next season.