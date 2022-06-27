 Skip to main content
Rockets make unusual addition to their practice facility

June 26, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Stephen Silas looking on

Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas looks on against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Daryl Morey no longer works for the Houston Rockets, but his ghost still appears to roam their halls.

Rockets writer Jackson Gatlin shared an image this weekend of an unusual change that the team has made to their practice facility — adding a four-point line to the court. Take a look.

The concept of a four-point line has been casually kicked around in the NBA discourse over the last several years. One prominent basketball figure even expressed support for the league to officially add one. But we have not really seen what a four-point line prototype would actually look like … until now.

Houston does have some very good shooters from longer distance. Namely, veteran guard Eric Gordon shot a scorching 40 percent on threes from 25-29 feet this past season (per NBA.com). But the Rockets may want to hold their horses a bit since Gordon might not even be on the team next season.

