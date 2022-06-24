 Skip to main content
Report: Houston’s Eric Gordon being pursued by Eastern Conference team

June 23, 2022
by Alex Evans
Mar 13, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) warms up before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets are listening to trade offers for Eric Gordon and could be close to a deal involving the guard.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers have talked with Houston about a Gordon trade. The Sixers reportedly are willing to include guard Matisse Thybulle in a trade for Gordon. The 76ers are also looking to involve a third team in a potential deal, according to Pompey. The Portland Trailblazers reportedly are “willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle.”

Pompey also reported that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey wants to do a three-team deal with the Blazers to land Gordon.


On Tuesday, Pompey reported that the 76ers were looking to make a three-team trade involving Thybulle and the No. 23 pick in this year’s NBA Draft in order to to create enough cap space to sign one veteran forward.

Gordon played 57 games for the Rockets last season. He averaged 13.4 points and 2.7 assists per game, in addition to shooting 47.5 percent from the field. The 33-year-old also shot 41.2 percent from three-point range, and could be an offensive improvement over Thybulle, who is a defensive specialist. In 66 games last season, Thybulle averaged 5.7 points and 1.1 assists per game, and shot 31.3 percent from three-point range.

Philadelphia may not be the only team interested in trading for Gordon.

