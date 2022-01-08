Rockets go viral for bizarre concession stand hot dog

Baseball and football teams are usually the ones drawing the headlines for unholy concession stand concoctions. But the NBA’s Houston Rockets are officially here to throw their hat into the ring.

The Rockets announced on Friday that they were offering a new concession stand item at Toyota Center: a jumbo mac ‘n’ cheese hot dog with bacon and … Fruit Loops.

Have a look at this abomination they tried to pass off as food (if you dare).

🚨 New food drop at @ToyotaCenter tonight! 🌭 Jumbo mac 'n cheese hot dog with fruit loops and bacon. 🔥 Exclusively outside section 114. 🤔 Who's trying one? pic.twitter.com/5O0TYdtRRN — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 7, 2022

The bizarre mad science experiment quickly went viral as numerous people on Twitter expressed their disgust.

This is a cry for help https://t.co/llzFskFheK — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 7, 2022

@houstonpolice I'd like to report a crime — Tuesday The Hopeful Rockets Fan (@TEZforPREZ) January 7, 2022

This is the Rockets’ worst decision since trading Chris Paul and a pack of picks for Russell Westbrook. https://t.co/AdF1MTIpTo — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 7, 2022

Truth be told, they were doing just fine with bacon and mac ‘n’ cheese on the dog. But the Fruit Loops are what really derailed the entire dish.

Any cereal enthusiast will tell you that the true flavor of Fruit Loops (or any other cereal for that matter) does not really come out unless you soak them in milk. With bone-dry Fruit Loops adorning this hot dog, this is essentially like eating your frank with a topping of Flintstones vitamins. If that is your cup of tea, then be our guest!

Granted, that is not to suggest that you should just stick to plain ol’ ketchup and mustard on your hot dog. Some extremely wacky concession stand hot dogs have been big hits before at sporting events. But this struggle hot dog put together by the Rockets most likely will not be one of them.