Guy Fieri’s apple pie hot dog a huge hit at ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Everything about Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was awesome. The game was played at an 8,000-capacity stadium built right next to the site where the 1989 baseball movie was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa. The players emerged from the corn fields prior to the game. They hit home runs into corn fields. They wore throwback uniforms. It was great.

But what really stole the show? One piece of food.

Chevrolet partnered with Food Network host Guy Fieri to create a concoction for the game. Fieri, the self-proclaimed “Mayor of Flavortown,” made an apple pie hot dog to be sold at the game.

Dreamin’ of the Apple Pie Hotdog…. pic.twitter.com/JBIbu3Ir2O — Aramark Sports (@AramarkSports) August 12, 2021

Here is Fieri showing how to make the apple pie hot dog:

You guys know I love baseball, hot dogs and apple pie, but huge thanks to @chevrolet for asking me to bring the #ApplePieHotDog to life! This thing is dynamite! #Ad pic.twitter.com/eN0ItxnkHB — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 9, 2021

The item seemed to be popular.

Verdict on the apple pie hotdog: 8.7/10 pic.twitter.com/sExd6Texqf — Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) August 12, 2021

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet is alive and well in 2021. And Guy Fieri seems to be everywhere in sports the last week.