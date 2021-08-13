 Skip to main content
Guy Fieri’s apple pie hot dog a huge hit at ‘Field of Dreams’ game

August 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Guy Fieri Apple Pie Hot Dog

Everything about Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was awesome. The game was played at an 8,000-capacity stadium built right next to the site where the 1989 baseball movie was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa. The players emerged from the corn fields prior to the game. They hit home runs into corn fields. They wore throwback uniforms. It was great.

But what really stole the show? One piece of food.

Chevrolet partnered with Food Network host Guy Fieri to create a concoction for the game. Fieri, the self-proclaimed “Mayor of Flavortown,” made an apple pie hot dog to be sold at the game.

Here is Fieri showing how to make the apple pie hot dog:

The item seemed to be popular.

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet is alive and well in 2021. And Guy Fieri seems to be everywhere in sports the last week.

