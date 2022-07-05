Ex-Raptors player responds to Chris Broussard calling Toronto racist

Chris Broussard has faced a ton of backlash for the comments he made about the city of Toronto on Monday, and one former Raptors player took to social media to defend the franchise’s fans.

Broussard spoke on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” about the possibility of Kevin Durant being traded to the Raptors. He said he does not think Durant would want to play in Toronto because there is too much racism in the city. Broussard mentioned how the Raptors have struggled to retain star players and said playing in Toronto is “a different situation than African Americans are used to being in.”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who played for the Raptors during the 2019-20 season, strongly disagrees. He tweeted on Tuesday that he felt nothing but love from the people of Toronto while he was there.

Yeaaaa this a stretch… Canadians love you like you grew up there… he’s tripping https://t.co/l6dQA52ZXA — R.HollisJefferson (@IAmCHAP24) July 5, 2022

The Raptors have certainly had trouble signing and keeping star players. We saw that most recently when Kawhi Leonard left after leading the team to a championship. That likely has more to do with the market than anything else.

Broussard is used to getting roasted for his basketball takes and beyond. We highly doubt many players are going to have his back with his latest.