Royce White had interesting message on his head during Big3 game

Royce White drew attention over the weekend for the interesting message he had on his head during a Big3 basketball game on Sunday.

White’s Power beat the Trilogy 50-40 during a Week 3 game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. White, who is a co-captain, led his team with 20 points. He also led his team in social media mentions.

White had a message saying “TRUMP WON!” written on the side of his during the game.

Royce White at the Big 3 pic.twitter.com/ObzqgmfHcL — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 9, 2023

The previous week, White had “PROTECT RFK JR.” written on the side of his head for a game.

Protect RFK JR. I’m surprised they got up close on this… Sacred Honor! #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/zKw7eazbze — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) July 2, 2023

White, 32, was a first-round draft pick by the Houston Rockets in 2012. His NBA career did not last long as he only played in three games because of highly-publicized issues he had with flying and mental health.

The former Iowa State star briefly had an MMA career, and he has since attempted a career in politics. His career in politics helps to explain his political messages, such as the recent won arguing that Donald Trump won the 2020 US Presidential election. The previous week’s message was a reference to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.