Rudy Gobert feels ‘dumb’ after botching final play in loss to Minnesota

Rudy Gobert felt pretty silly after blowing the defensive coverage against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Gobert’s Jazz lost 105-104 to the Timberwolves. Minnesota took the lead on a D’Angelo Russell layup with under five seconds left. Gobert got lost defensively, which allowed Russell to be wide open.

D-LO FOR THE WIN! The Wolves get their first back-to-back wins of the season. pic.twitter.com/irmDv2sXxM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2021

After the game, Gobert took responsibility for the botched assignment. He said watching the replay makes him “feel dumb.”

Rudy Gobert: "It's totally on me. [Mike Conley Jr.] was already out there. We switched. I should have recognized that. He did what he was supposed to do, and I didn't. 200% on me. … It's one of those plays, when you watch the replay, you just feel dumb." https://t.co/mSSIODtdEs — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 27, 2021

There’s not much more you can say than that.

The Timberwolves’ performance against the Jazz this season has been a complete anomaly.

Minnesota has gone 3-0 against Utah this year even though the Jazz have the best record in the league. The Timberwolves are 15-44 against everyone else. The Jazz are 44-14 against everyone else, but 0-3 against Minnesota. Go figure.

Maybe the strangest set of stats this NBA season: Jazz vs. Timberwolves: 0-3

Jazz vs. everyone else: 44-14 Timberwolves vs. Jazz: 3-0

Timberwolves vs. everyone else: 15-44 — Zach Kram (@zachkram) April 27, 2021

Ben Simmons probably has that play locked and loaded in his arsenal to share when making his postseason awards case.