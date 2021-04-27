 Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert feels ‘dumb’ after botching final play in loss to Minnesota

April 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert felt pretty silly after blowing the defensive coverage against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Gobert’s Jazz lost 105-104 to the Timberwolves. Minnesota took the lead on a D’Angelo Russell layup with under five seconds left. Gobert got lost defensively, which allowed Russell to be wide open.

After the game, Gobert took responsibility for the botched assignment. He said watching the replay makes him “feel dumb.”

There’s not much more you can say than that.

The Timberwolves’ performance against the Jazz this season has been a complete anomaly.

Minnesota has gone 3-0 against Utah this year even though the Jazz have the best record in the league. The Timberwolves are 15-44 against everyone else. The Jazz are 44-14 against everyone else, but 0-3 against Minnesota. Go figure.

Ben Simmons probably has that play locked and loaded in his arsenal to share when making his postseason awards case.

