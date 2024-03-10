NBA hits Rudy Gobert with massive fine over accusation toward refs

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert has received a massive fine from the NBA.

The NBA announced on Sunday that Gobert has been fined $100,000 “for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official” and “publicly criticizing the officiating.” The league also said the fine took into account Gobert’s past instances of criticizing officials.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/afAFpiVTR7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 10, 2024

Gobert was assessed a costly technical foul toward the end of regulation in Minnesota’s 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was called for a loose-ball foul by veteran NBA referee Scott Foster. Gobert disagreed with the call, so he reacted by making a “money” gesture toward Foster. The insinuation was that money was a factor in how Foster was calling the game.

You can see the video here.

Gobert said after the game that he regretted his actions because they cost his team, but he said his gesture toward Foster represented “what I truly believe.” Gobert then came very close to accusing NBA officials of fixing games.

“I made some mistakes. I air-balled a dunk. Mistakes happen. Referees make mistakes, too. But sometimes I think it’s more than mistakes,” Gobert said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I think everyone that’s in this league knows. I think it’s got to get better. … I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

Gobert was fined $25,000 a year ago for making some big accusations about NBA officiating, which is why his fine was so substantial this time.

Gobert’s technical foul on Friday allowed Cleveland to tie the game with less than 30 seconds remaining. Had it not been for the taunt, it is possible the Timberwolves would have won in regulation.